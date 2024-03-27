Boys tennis: Here are the top players to watch for the 2024 season from Section 1

Court is back in session and tennis players across the section are back into the swing of things.

Here is a list of nearly 50 top returning boys tennis players from Section 1. Included are sectional and state tournament place-finishers and championship contenders, some primed for breakout campaigns and others that will lead their respective teams.

The watch list was compiled with input from coaches and is based on last season's performances and potential.

Edgemont's Nick Peng and Eli Johnson during their doubles championship match with Horace Greeley in the Boys Section 1 tennis championships at Harrison High School May 16, 2023. Peng and Johnson won their match.

2024 boys tennis players to watch list

Rohan Bala, Fr., Bronxville

Santiago Belvedere, So., Suffern

Max Brose, Sr., Dobbs Ferry

Chris Cho, So., Clarkstown South

Chris Correa, Sr., Tappan Zee

Ethan Del Los Reyes, Jr., Eastchester

Luis De Leon, Jr., East Ramapo

Aidan Dobrosielski, Jr., Clarkstown North

Nick Echlov, Sr., Rye

Jackson Fino, Fr., Bronxville

Adam Fink, Jr., Horace Greeley

Matthew Geller, So., Byram Hills

Olivier Giebelhaus, Sr., Pleasantville

George Grigoras, Sr., Suffern

Henry Groves, So., Rye

Aadi Gupte, Jr., John Jay-East Fishkill

Miles Haider, Jr., Tappan Zee

Colin Holmes, Jr., Tappan Zee

Max Kalinin, Sr., Mamaroneck

Patrick Kenny, So., Bronxville

Ezra Koreen, Sr., Suffern

Sidharth Krishnan, So., Suffern

Aaron Lepofsky, Sr., Byram Hills

Jingyang (Max) Li, Jr., Mamaroneck

Callum Markowitz, Sr., White Plains

Charles Martin, So., Briarcliff

Liam Mollov, So., Suffern

Max Monogenis, So., Bronxville

Alex Munoz, So., Carmel

Arjun Murali, Fr., Ketcham

Pratik Nayak, So., Clarkstown South

Jackson O'Connor, 8th, Pelham

Nick Paiva, Sr., John Jay-East Fishkill

Nick Peng, Sr., Edgemont

Jack Reis, So., Scarsdale

Sam Saeed, Jr., Scarsdale

Ethan Schwartz, Jr., Suffern

Benjamin Singer, Sr., Horace Greeley

Eli Snider, Jr., Briarcliff

Gino Stacchini, Jr., John Jay-East Fishkill

Alex Suhanitski, So., New Rochelle

Bode Vujnovich, Jr., Ardsley

Jake Waxman, So., Ketcham

Cameron Weiss, Jr., Ardsley

Dmitri Wild-Arons, Sr., Sleepy Hollow

Henry Xue, Fr., Horace Greeley

Idan Yedid, So., Horace Greeley

Owen Zerbib, Sr., Mamaroneck

