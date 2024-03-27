Boys tennis: Here are the top players to watch for the 2024 season from Section 1
Court is back in session and tennis players across the section are back into the swing of things.
Here is a list of nearly 50 top returning boys tennis players from Section 1. Included are sectional and state tournament place-finishers and championship contenders, some primed for breakout campaigns and others that will lead their respective teams.
The watch list was compiled with input from coaches and is based on last season's performances and potential.
2024 boys tennis players to watch list
Rohan Bala, Fr., Bronxville
Santiago Belvedere, So., Suffern
Max Brose, Sr., Dobbs Ferry
Chris Cho, So., Clarkstown South
Chris Correa, Sr., Tappan Zee
Ethan Del Los Reyes, Jr., Eastchester
Luis De Leon, Jr., East Ramapo
Aidan Dobrosielski, Jr., Clarkstown North
Nick Echlov, Sr., Rye
Jackson Fino, Fr., Bronxville
Adam Fink, Jr., Horace Greeley
Matthew Geller, So., Byram Hills
Olivier Giebelhaus, Sr., Pleasantville
George Grigoras, Sr., Suffern
Henry Groves, So., Rye
Aadi Gupte, Jr., John Jay-East Fishkill
Miles Haider, Jr., Tappan Zee
Colin Holmes, Jr., Tappan Zee
Max Kalinin, Sr., Mamaroneck
Patrick Kenny, So., Bronxville
Ezra Koreen, Sr., Suffern
Sidharth Krishnan, So., Suffern
Aaron Lepofsky, Sr., Byram Hills
Jingyang (Max) Li, Jr., Mamaroneck
Callum Markowitz, Sr., White Plains
Charles Martin, So., Briarcliff
Liam Mollov, So., Suffern
Max Monogenis, So., Bronxville
Alex Munoz, So., Carmel
Arjun Murali, Fr., Ketcham
Pratik Nayak, So., Clarkstown South
Jackson O'Connor, 8th, Pelham
Nick Paiva, Sr., John Jay-East Fishkill
Nick Peng, Sr., Edgemont
Jack Reis, So., Scarsdale
Sam Saeed, Jr., Scarsdale
Ethan Schwartz, Jr., Suffern
Benjamin Singer, Sr., Horace Greeley
Eli Snider, Jr., Briarcliff
Gino Stacchini, Jr., John Jay-East Fishkill
Alex Suhanitski, So., New Rochelle
Bode Vujnovich, Jr., Ardsley
Jake Waxman, So., Ketcham
Cameron Weiss, Jr., Ardsley
Dmitri Wild-Arons, Sr., Sleepy Hollow
Henry Xue, Fr., Horace Greeley
Idan Yedid, So., Horace Greeley
Owen Zerbib, Sr., Mamaroneck
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: lohud boys tennis: Here are the top players to watch for 2024 season