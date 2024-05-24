Boys tennis roundup: Minnewaska duo, NLS singles player earn state berth

May 23—OSAKIS — Minnewaska boys tennis players Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair won the Section 8A doubles title during individual play on Thursday.

Bleick and LeClair defeated Detroit Lakes' Nick Buboltz and Breck Winter in the semifinals 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 and Perham's Mason Happel and Brekken Wokasch in the finals 6-1, 7-6 (5).

New London-Spicer's Jowell Gamez is also headed to state after taking second place in the singles competition. Gamez beat Wildcat teammate Jackson Barber in the true second match, winning 6-2 and 6-1. Barber won the third place match over Thief River Falls' Jett Cornelius 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the true second tilt with Gamez.

Minnewaska's Connor Quelle and Tenzin Dahl settled for third place in the doubles bracket, beating Detroit Lakes' Buboltz and Winter 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The Class A individual state tournament take places June 6-7 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

There are a handful of area tennis players still alive in section play at Redwood Falls.

Montevideo teammates Simon Fitzkappes and Gabe Lindeman square off in the singles semifinals. Fitzkappes is the second seed and Lindeman is the third.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Alex Carlson plays top-seeded Zack Lundeen of Redwood Valley in the other semifinal. Carlson is the fourth seed.

Benson/KMS' Max Young and Harold Habben are the No. 3 seed in the doubles competition and have advanced to the semifinals round after a 2-0 showing.

Section play resumes at 11 a.m. Thursday back at Redwood Falls.

Litchfield's Lincoln Dille won the singles' title at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Dille defeated Mound-Westonka's Adam Kahmeyer 6-3, 6-3 and St. James' Andrei Rivera 6-1, 6-0.