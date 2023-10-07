Boys' regional soccer matchups set

Oct. 7—The matchups for the 3rd Region Boys' Soccer Tournament were decided in a draw Friday morning in Owensboro, setting the stage for the next step of the postseason.

The competition, which begins Sunday at Shifley Park's Dale Poole Field, kicks off with 10th District runner-up Ohio County (10-8-2) taking on 11th District champion Grayson County (7-14) at 4 p.m.

The first round will close out with host and 9th District runner-up Owensboro (10-9) taking on 11th District victor Meade County (14-5-2) at 6 p.m.

Both matchups will be the first meeting between teams this season.

Daviess County (18-4-1), seeking its 10th consecutive regional title and trip to the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament, earned a first-round bye and will face the Ohio-Grayson winner in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Panthers, winners of the 9th District Tournament, haven't played either team yet this year.

The other squad with a bye, 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (9-6-1), will square off against the Owensboro-Meade winner in Tuesday's semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The Mustangs fell 5-0 to Owensboro at home on Sept. 18 but didn't play Meade County this season.

The championship tilt is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The regional champion will move on to face the 4th Region's representative in a State First Round matchup on Oct. 16. The State Second Round will begin Oct. 19, with the semifinals beginning Oct. 25 at Lexington Lafayette. The state championship game is set for Oct. 28.