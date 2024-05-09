BOYS GOLF: Local linksmen shine at OSSAA State Championships

May 8—Local high school golfers showcased their skills at the OSSAA State Championships on Monday, delivering commendable performances across multiple classes and venues.

In the Class 5A State Championships held at Winter Creek Golf & Country Club in Blanchard, Claremore represented its community admirably, securing an eighth-place finish out of 12 teams with a total score of 1,008.

Connor Burton led the charge for Claremore, claiming the 23rd spot out of 72 golfers with a score of 239, highlighted by consistent rounds of 80, 82, and 77. Tripp Jackson was close behind, notching rounds of 76, 84 and 84 to score a 244 and place 28th.

Gage Hall (256), Landon Tah (269) and Cameron Braswell (293) also contributed solid performances — placing 46th, 56th and 70th, respectively.

Elsewhere, Inola competed in the Class 4A State Championships at Shangri-La Golf Club in Afton.

Despite fierce competition, the Longhorns finished 10th out of 12 teams with a total score of 976. Caden Thompson led the charge for Inola, securing the 14th spot out of 76 golfers with a score of 227 after rounds of 76, 75 and 76, closely followed by teammate Travis Weast in 22nd with a score of 234. Trevor Groff (254), Caleb Helling (261) and Aidan Schaefer (282) competed alongside them, earning placements of 60th, 65th and 74th.

Meanwhile, individual competitor Maddox Mason of Verdigris showcased his talent by securing a commendable 16th place with a score of 228 after delivering consistent rounds of 78, 75 and 75.

In the Class 3A State Championships at the Muskogee Country Club, Sequoyah's Tate Dunlap and Colby Morgan put forth commendable efforts, earning top-40 finishes in a competitive field of 75 golfers.

Dunlap's performance earned him the 21st spot with a score of 241, while Morgan secured the 35th position with a score of 251.