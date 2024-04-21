Box score roundup for April 18-19
Apr. 20—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box score roundup for April 18-19.
April 18
MLCA/CCS baseball at Waterville-Mansfield
Box score not available
MLCA/CCS 16
Waterville-Mansfield 11
April 19
Moses Lake baseball at Davis
Game One
MSLK: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1
DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1-1 2
Game Two
MSLK: 0-0-1-0-3-1-1-0 6
DAVS: 0-0-4-0-0-0-2-1 7
Moses Lake softball vs Davis
Game One
DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0 0
MSLK: 0-1-2-5-2 10
Game Two
DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0
MSLK: 2-3-1-1-1-3 11
Othello softball vs Prosser
Game One
PRO: 0-0-0-0-0 0
OTH: 2-2-2-0-4 10
Game Two
PRO: 0-0-0-0 0
OTH: 6-5-2-2 15
Quincy baseball vs Cashmere
Box scores not available
Game One
CASH: 10
QNCY: 0
Game Two
CASH: 6
QNCY: 3
Quincy softball vs Cashmere
Box scores not available
Game One
CASH: 25
QNCY: 3
Game Two
CASH: 20
QNCY: 5
Royal baseball vs Naches Valley
Game One
NCV: 2-1-2-0-0-0-0-0-0-1 6
ROY: 0-0-1-0-3-1-0-0-0-2 7
Game Two
NCV: 3-0-0-0-0-0-2 5
ROY: 1-0-0-0-3-2-X 6