Box score roundup for April 18-19

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Apr. 20—MOSES LAKE — Basin baseball and softball box score roundup for April 18-19.

April 18

MLCA/CCS baseball at Waterville-Mansfield

Box score not available

MLCA/CCS 16

Waterville-Mansfield 11

April 19

Moses Lake baseball at Davis

Game One

MSLK: 0-0-0-0-1-0-0-0 1

DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1-1 2

Game Two

MSLK: 0-0-1-0-3-1-1-0 6

DAVS: 0-0-4-0-0-0-2-1 7

Moses Lake softball vs Davis

Game One

DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0 0

MSLK: 0-1-2-5-2 10

Game Two

DAVS: 0-0-0-0-0-0 0

MSLK: 2-3-1-1-1-3 11

Othello softball vs Prosser

Game One

PRO: 0-0-0-0-0 0

OTH: 2-2-2-0-4 10

Game Two

PRO: 0-0-0-0 0

OTH: 6-5-2-2 15

Quincy baseball vs Cashmere

Box scores not available

Game One

CASH: 10

QNCY: 0

Game Two

CASH: 6

QNCY: 3

Quincy softball vs Cashmere

Box scores not available

Game One

CASH: 25

QNCY: 3

Game Two

CASH: 20

QNCY: 5

Royal baseball vs Naches Valley

Game One

NCV: 2-1-2-0-0-0-0-0-0-1 6

ROY: 0-0-1-0-3-1-0-0-0-2 7

Game Two

NCV: 3-0-0-0-0-0-2 5

ROY: 1-0-0-0-3-2-X 6