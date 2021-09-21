Bowl Projections: Michigan State-Mizzou meeting in Music City Bowl

[mm-video type=video id=01fg2ds764mfhg3v3qfq playlist_id=01eqbz825g32p3akwt player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fg2ds764mfhg3v3qfq/01fg2ds764mfhg3v3qfq-f24ba02578b87eff4813c463fabc0f8c.jpg]

Nashville or Las Vegas — which would you prefer as a fan?

Those two destinations appear to be the common picks for where Michigan State will be bowling this holiday season. That is the case in college football analyst Brett McMurphy’s updated bowl projections.

The latest bowl projections update from McMurphy now has the Spartans playing Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. For the past two weeks, McMurphy had the Spartans in the Las Vegas Bowl against a Pac-12 foe.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections update from McMurphy:

Among my updated bowl projections for @ActionNetworkHQ: Cincinnati-BYU (Fiesta), Clemson-Penn State (Peach), Kansas State-USC (Alamo), Ohio State-Florida (Citrus), Fresno State-Oregon State (LA), TCU-Arkansas (Texas) & Virginia Tech-Rutgers (Pinstripe)https://t.co/XMtfGDb6wp — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2021

