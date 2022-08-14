Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason.

A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.

However, many programs have goals of simply making a bowl game.

CBS Sports Jerry Palm recently revealed his bowl game projections for the 2022 season. The SEC is one of the most represented conferences, despite some not expected to qualify.

Here are Bowl Season projections for all 14 SEC programs.

Vanderbilt - Didn't make it

Jerry Palm’s projections don’t include Vanderbilt. A minimum of six wins is required in order to be invited to a bowl.

Auburn - Didn't make it

Whether they weren’t invited or didn’t win at least six games, Auburn was left off of Palms projections.

Missouri - Didn't make it

Though it appears as if the program is trending in the right direction, Palm leaves off Missouri in his projections.

LSU - Las Vegas Bowl

LSU is projected to represent the SEC in the Las Vegas Bowl, which features a program from the SEC and one from the Pac-12. The Tigers would face Washington.

South Carolina - Birmingham Bowl

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks face Maryland in the Birmingham Bowl.

Ole Miss - Liberty Bowl

Lane Kiffin leads his team into the postseason, but far from the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss takes on Kansas State.

Mississippi State - Texas Bowl

Mike Leach and the Bulldogs face off against Iowa State in the Texas Bowl.

Arkansas - Gator Bowl

Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks face the rapidly rising Miami Hurricanes in the Gator Bowl.

Kentucky - Music City Bowl

In this projection, Kentucky takes on Mel Tucker and Michigan State in the Music City Bowl.

Florida - ReliaQuest Bowl

Florida’s 2022 season will be an interesting one to watch. Palm projects the Gators end the season in the ReliaQuest Bowl taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Tennessee - Citrus Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers work their way into the Citrus Bowl to face Penn State.

Texas A&M - Sugar Bowl

Texas A&M would take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, according to Palm’s projection.

Georgia - Fiesta Bowl (CFP)

Georgia returns to the College Football Playoff after winning it all last year. To play for a championship, the Bulldogs will have to face Ohio State in the First Bowl first.

Alabama - Peach Bowl (CFP)

Alabama will try and avenge the loss in the national championship from last season, but will first have to get through Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire