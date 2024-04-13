Bournemouth vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and more today

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League with Saturday night’s late kick off getting underway at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have all but secured a spot in the top flight next season and will want to finish as high up the table as possible following an unbeaten run of four league games before they were downed by a Carlton Morris 90th minute goal against Luton last time out. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points but could finish the day inside the top 10 if they defeat United and other results fall their way.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, travel to the south coast in search of a win to get their season back on track. Draws against Brentford and Liverpool sandwiched that chaotic match at Stamford Bridge that saw Chelsea score two stoppage time goals to defeat Erik ten Hag’s men. United are looking to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive but with an 11-point gap to make up they can’t afford anything less than a win today.

Follow all the Premier League action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League with kick off at 5.30pm

The Cherries hope to bounce back from late defeat to Luton last time out

United want to build on 2-2 draw with Liverpool and challenge for top four

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Kluivert, Dango Outtara; Solanke.

Man United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund.

AFC Bournemouth - Manchester United FC

17:15 , Chris Wilson

17:10 , Chris Wilson

A glorious day for it ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VyjDyfy31m — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 13, 2024

Head-to-head

17:05 , Chris Wilson

This will be the 22nd meeting between these two sides, with Manchester United winning 14 of them.

Three have been drawn, while Bournemouth have won four, including the most recent meeting. The Cherries won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December – their first ever win at the famous stadium.

Before that, United had won the last three meetings between the two sides 5-2, 3-0 and 1-0.

Manchester United need new recruits to fix underlying issue in Erik ten Hag’s plans

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag sounded unusually poetic. “When old soldiers die, new ones have to come in,” he said, explaining the teenager Willy Kambwala’s selection against Liverpool. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane were Manchester United’s latest defensive casualties but news of their deaths came as a surprise, perhaps to the players themselves.

But as Ten Hag talked about the 27 different defences he has fielded, whether by injury or choice, so far this season, his militaristic phrase hinted at a reason. Four of United’s five main central defenders are old soldiers. And if it is then illogical that the man who has made the fewest appearances of the quintet, Lisandro Martinez, is the youngest – and also, in style or play, the most warrior-like, compared to the sleeker Varane or the more cerebral Evans – there is an underlying issue.

United have acquired or kept too many old soldiers in recent years. The recent past has seen a £100m outlay on Casemiro and Varane, bought to spend their footballing dotage at Old Trafford. Like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, who at least was a free transfer, lacks the mobility required in midfield. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were acquired with their best years ahead of them but, at 31 and almost 30 respectively, they form other reasons why a defensive overhaul may be necessary this summer.

Manchester United need new recruits to fix underlying issue in Erik ten Hag’s plans

Team news

16:46 , Chris Wilson

The Cherries make three changes to the team that started last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Luton.

Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi come in for Lloyd Kelly and the injured duo of Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.

Team news

16:41 , Chris Wilson

So Manchester United remain unchanged from the side that started last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

Injuries mean Willy Kambwala retains his place in central defence, while Rashford is fit to start after coming off in that game. Scott McTominay remains out.

United’s bench contains summer signing Mason Mount and four teenagers including Omari Forson, Harry John Amass, Habeeb Ogunneye and Ethan Wheatley.

Team news

16:35 , Chris Wilson

BOURNEMOUTH XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Kluivert, Dango Outtara; Solanke.

SUBS: Travers, Kelly, Faivre, Scott, Hill, Unal, Philip, Aarons, Gonzalez.

MAN UNITED XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund.

SUBS: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Wheatley.

Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

16:22 , Chris Wilson

With the announcement of the line-ups approaching, here’s some early teams news.

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for several weeks to leave Manchester United in a defensive injury crisis.

While the World Cup winner is hoping to be fit before the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will be without three of his senior centre-backs for the next few games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both also weeks away from a return.

And a fourth central defender, Jonny Evans, will sit out Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with a lesser muscle injury, meaning Harry Maguire is the only senior specialist centre-back fit. In addition, left-back Luke Shaw, who was used at centre-back at times last season, is also on the sidelines.

Scott McTominay is also out, while Rashford will be assessed.

Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

Erik ten Hag emphasises need to replace Man Utd football director John Murtough

16:16 , Chris Wilson

And following that news, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will miss the support of the dparted football director, and has emphasised the importance of replacing him.

Asked about Murtough leaving at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, Ten Hag said: “You mention the new season – it’s very important, the new ownership is working on this and we have to replace this function to go into the new season.

“For the moment, of course I miss his support, but he moved on, there has been choices made. We work very good together, so I say thank you to John and I wish him all the best for the future.

“Also I work with the new ownership very good and closely together and that will not change. It doesn’t have an impact on the way I can work here.

“Conditions were perfect and are still perfect, so I’m happy with that, but we want to set the right conditions to be successful.”

Erik ten Hag emphasises need to replace Man Utd football director John Murtough

John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild

16:08 , Chris Wilson

Some big news from Manchester United in midweek, as Director of football Murtough has exited Old Trafford.

Murtough, who was appointed United’s first-ever football director in 2021, is stepping down while United pursue Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to take over from him.

Ashworth has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle, where he is sporting director, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far to allow the former FA technical director to move to Old Trafford.

United have also made an offer to Southampton for Wilcox, their director of football and a former head of Manchester City’s academy, who is also wanted to become the new technical director at Old Trafford though, once again, no compensation deal has been agreed.

John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild

Erik ten Hag hopes Man Utd sign proven goalscorer in the summer

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United signing a proven goalscorer this summer “would help” – while stressing the striking options with which they entered the current season “should have been enough”.

Having last term finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup in their first campaign under Ten Hag’s management, United have subsequently underwhelmed.

With seven games to go in the league, they lie sixth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, as well as fifth-placed Aston Villa, and have the lowest goals-for tally in the top 10 with 45.

Twenty-one-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund has netted 13 times in all competitions since being signed last summer to join an attack also featuring Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Rashford has eight United goals to his name for 2023-24, and Martial – sidelined since groin surgery in January, with Ten Hag unsure if he will be available again before the end of the season – two.

It would help – Erik ten Hag hopes Man Utd sign proven goalscorer in the summer

Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

15:50 , Chris Wilson

The Cherries have enjoyed an excellent season and are still in the mix for a top-half finish, dispelling doubters after overcoming a slow start in the early days of Andoni Iraola’s reign.

Manchester United’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the fight for Champions League football with a 50/1 price available in the Premier League odds.

Football betting sites have Bournemouth down as favourites, which just goes to show how far United have fallen.

A home win is priced at 7/5, with a United win offered at 7/4. A draw is priced at 3/1.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday night’s late kick-off in the Premier League.

The Red Devils travel down south in search of a much needed three points after two draws and a loss in their last three games. Erik ten Hag’s side grabbed a surprising draw against old rivals Liverpool at the weekend, but fell to a last-minute 4-3 loss at Chelsea in the game before and were dominated by Brentford a fortnight ago.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have been slowly climbing up the table after recent wins against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points, having already reached the supposed ‘mythical’ threshold of 40 points to avoid relegation.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST (1.30pm CEST) on 13 April 2024 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app – coverage will begin at 5pm BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

15:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Bournemouth vs Manchester United.

The day’s late-kick pits a struggling United side against a Bournemouth team who are having a fairly successful season so far.

You can follow all the build-up and coverage here.