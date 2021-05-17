Is Bournemouth vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Championship playoff match

(Getty Images)

Brentford will look to move one step closer to avenging last season’s playoff final defeat to Fulham when they take on Bournemouth in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

Thomas Frank’s side won their final four matches of the season to secure their second third-place finish in the Championship in a row and have been propelled up the table thanks to top scorer Ivan Toney, who scored 31 league goals this campaign, as they seek promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Bournemouth are looking to join Norwich and Watford in booking an immediate return to the top flight following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Jonathan Woodgate’s side lost their last three games of the campaign to finish the season in sixth place.

The sides will meet in a return leg at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, with the winners of the tie facing either Swansea or Barnsley in the playoff final at Wembley on 29 May.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 6:00 pm GMT on Monday 17 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 5:30 pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas is facing a late fitness test after recovering from a hamstring injury, but apart from that Woodgate has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Rico Henry could make a surprise return for Brentford after missing the last three months with a hamstring injury, but Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh Dasilva remain injury doubts.

Possible line-ups

Bournemouth: Begovic; Stacey, Cook, Carter-Vickers, Kelly; Wilshere, Lerma; Brooks, Billing, Groenveld; Solanke

Brentford: Raya; Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo; Fosu-Henry; Forss, Toney

Odds

Bournemouth: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Brentford: 6/4

Prediction

The form book points in only one direction here; a comfortable Brentford win. Bournemouth have plenty of experience, however, and will surely make this first leg a closer affair. Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford

