Boston’s Svi Mykhailiuk on his career-high night vs. the Washington Wizards

In a 132-122 win over the Washington Wizards in the Boston Celtics’ last game of the NBA’s 2023-24 season, reserve forward Svi Mykhailiuk had the game of his life at the NBA level, putting up a career-high 26 points, 5 rebounds, as many assists, and a block in 37 minutes of floor time.

The 26-year-old swingman opened up about his big game after the final buzzer sounded, speaking to Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow. “I just took what the game gave me,” explained Mykhailiuk. “I took some more shots, open shots, made some shots early. I feel like that gave me a little more confidence.”

“We knew we were going to have the opportunity to play a lot of minutes,” he added.

“Everybody came prepared, everybody was excited to get on the court and (have some more) playing time, and everybody wanted to win and finish the regular season on the right note and start preparing for the playoffs.”

And while it seems unlikely that the Cherkasy native will see the floor as much as he did vs. the Wiz, to know that Mykhailiuk is capable of putting up such scoring when his number is called is exactly the sort of data you want to have heading into a run at a title.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire