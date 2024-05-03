Can the Celtics win without Kristaps Porzingis?

The Boston Celtics may need to navigate the second round of the NBA Playoffs without Kristaps Porzingis. The veteran big man is dealing with a right soleus strain. His current timeline has tentatively been set at 1-2 weeks. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has stated the medical staff will re-evaluate his progress in a week’s time.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the cast debated whether Boston can make it out of the East without Porzingis in the rotation or whether they will need him to successfully make it into the NBA Finals. However, Stephen A. Smith believes the Celtics’ chances of success are contingent on Porzingis’ health.

“The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA,” Smith said. “Best record…They’ve got a reason for concern because if Porzingis isn’t 100%, they’ve got no shot. They’re not winning without Porzingis. It’s just that simple. For me, when I look at it from that standpoint. That’s what it comes down to.”

Jayson Tatum recently noted how Porzingis is the most important member of Boston’s rotation. Porzingis provides floor spacing, rim protection, a post presence, and his height gives the Celtics a different dimension on both sides of the floor.

If Porzingis can avoid any setbacks with his rehab and injury management, it’s logical to expect him back before the NBA Finals. There’s a chance is could be before the end of the second round. Nevertheless, the consensus is that Boston will be fine in the coming weeks, but as they get deeper into the postseason, Porzingis’ importance will rapidly become apparent.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire