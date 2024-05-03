The Boston Celtics have sent the Miami Heat packing in Game 5 of their 2024 Eastern Conference first round series, getting revenge for their 2023 East Finals loss to Miami. Now that we’ve had a full 24 hours to digest what we saw in the series against the Heat, what comes to mind when you think back on the Celtics’ round 1 series win over Miami?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, got together to give you a very Heat-centric Schadenfreude Report. They also make the argument for and against the potential Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers second round matchups.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire