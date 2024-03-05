The Boston Celtics put the league on notice with their blowout of Golden State

If you were one of any of the other 28 teams in the NBA that were watching the Boston Celtics dismantle the Golden State Warriors in historic fashion for the 11th victory in a row, you had to be getting a bit nervous about your prospects against them in the near-term future.

The Celtics did not just push their league-leading win streak even further as they begin the stretch run like a house on fire, they did so with an all-time franchise record lead at halftime in so doing. By the final buzzer, Boston still managed to put up the third-largest margin of victory in the brutal beatdown of the Dubs. Not only did they exorcise the demons from their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Golden State, they put the entire league on notice.

ESPN senior Analyst Stephen A. Smith believes they did as well, and said as much on a recent episode of the “First Take” show.

Take a look above to hear his reasoning why.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire