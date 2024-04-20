The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after the Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls in the play-in game to decide the eighth seed set to face Boston at the No. 1 seed.

The knee injury to Jimmy Butler looms large ahead of the rematch between the two storied ball clubs when they met in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, Miami advancing. The Celtics clearly have a score to settle, and the Heat a culture to demonstrate the resiliency of. As good as Boston has been in the 2023-24 regular season, can we trust them to defeat Miami?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast Bobby Manning and A. Sherrod Blakely, weighed in on the first round matchup on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire