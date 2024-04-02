Boston Celtics cruise past Charlotte Hornets as Jayson Tatum picks apart defense

It is not every night that sharpshooting reserve forward Sam Hauser evens up All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum in terms of scoring. But in the Boston Celtics’ 118-104 blowout win vs. the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday night, both Hauser and Tatum put up 25 points.

Hauser in particular was surprisingly efficient, going 9-of-13 from the floor overall and a sizzling 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. The Hornets were in the contest for much of the tilt, but the Celtics broke it open in the game’s second half as the Virginia alum got hot from deep as the game progressed.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the win for Boston in a recent episode. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire