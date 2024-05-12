Should Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis play vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Should star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis hurry back from a soleus injury to help the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series? The Latvian center has been seen moving well and making shots at practice, but there is a significant risk in returning from his injury too soon.

The likelihood of reinjury is high if he does, and it could even progress into something much worse, like a torn or even ruptured Achilles tendon. Given where the Celtics are in this series with the Cavs, would the risk be worth the reward for all?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discussed if he should return vs. the Cavs on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire