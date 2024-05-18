Boone and Crockett stadium construction on track for football season

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)—Construction of two football stadiums within the Washington County School district is underway and expected to remain on schedule for the season next school year.

The changes are coming to the home side of the stadiums at Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School. Both schools are receiving new bleachers, concession stands and restrooms for the home side.

Friday, workers installed the foundation for the bleachers and concession stands at Daniel Boone High School, even while it was sprinkling.

“They’re in a good spot,” said school superintendent Jerry Boyd. “Days like today, with potential rain, they’re trying to get as much done right now as they can today just to make good progress.”

Boyd said there are approximately 90 days left in the schedule, but both projects remain on track. The only delay would be from the weather.

“But, we still are very optimistic about the fact that those types of facilities will be available when we have our home games here at the beginning of the football season,” said Boyd.

Contingency plans are in place if there are delays. Boyd said East Tennessee State University has allowed the schools to use its field when available. Plus, he said home games might have to be rescheduled.

Boyd said the field remains accessible for teams to use for practice.

Projects at both schools are being completed in stages. Once the foundation is complete and the roof is installed at Boone, workers will move to Crockett to start on the foundation while bleachers are installed at Boone.

Boyd said the project will eventually be completed to the point that bleachers are accessible right at or prior to football season.

He said the schools will need approval before accessing the structures.

Final completion of the projects may go into mid-September.

