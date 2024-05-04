Boomer Esiason Not Upset About His Departure From ‘The NFL Today’

It was time.

Boomer Esiason seemed almost relieved as he discussed his departure this week from his The NFL Today cohosting duties, saying he was planning on leaving anyway.

It was announced this week that Esiason and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms will no longer be on the show.

Esiason said Friday during an interview on The Dan LeBatard Show that he is trying to find a better work-life balance.

“I was more than happy to step aside. I had my time there,” Esiason said. “I loved that seat. I cherished that seat, I cherished talking to football fans every Sunday, but there comes a time when you have to find some time for yourself. And this was the right time.”

Esiason, 63, announced on his WFAN morning show last week that he was ‘stepping away” from CBS’ flagship NFL show. But he has signed a long-term deal to remain on the radio with co-host Gregg Giannotti.

Simms, 68, announced on X that he would not be back with CBS after a 26-year run.

Matt Ryan and J.J. Watt will be joining James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher on the show.

Esasion said he was thinking he would return to CBS for one more year at most if the network wanted him back.

“When Sean McManus, who did hire me back in 2022, announced his retirement as CBS Sports chairman, I felt like it was a natural thing,” Esiason said. “I wanted to say something at the Super Bowl, I didn’t think it was appropriate. I knew that Phil (Simms) did not want to retire from this particular show, I was ready. 22 years, I have not had a weekend in 40 years … for me, it’s been a great run.”

The former Jets and Bengals quarterback called his time at CBS a “great run.”

“Not one person at CBS, not one boss, not one producer, not one director ever came to me and said, ‘Maybe you should back off with that kind of criticism,’” Esiason added. “I’ve had a number of controversial topics that we had to deal with in the NFL over the last 20 years. So I loved my time there, I have no ill will toward anybody.”

