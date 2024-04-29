Boomer Esaison & Phil Simms Exiting CBS’ ‘The NFL Today’; Matt Ryan Joining Line-Up

A shake-up on The NFL Today. Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms are both leaving the longrunning CBS pregame show, with Matt Ryan set to join fellow co-hosts James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt, the network confirmed

Esiason announced the news Monday morning on his WFAN radio show, saying that his 22-year run had come to an end.

“More their decision than maybe mine,” Esiason said, mentioning the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas as his “swan song.”

Simms revealed the news Monday on X. “Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS,” Simms wrote. “Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next..”

Simms served as lead game analyst for nearly 20 years before transitioning to the studio.

Esiason, The NFL Today’s longest-tenured analyst, will remain with the Boomer and Gio Show on the CBS Sports Network, CBS announced.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” said David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”

Ryan, who officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, joined CBS Sports last season as an NFL game analyst and appeared in studio during the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII. He also served as a studio analyst across CBS Sports platforms, including That Other Pregame Show (Tops), NFL Monday QB and CBS Sports HQ.

“Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst,” added Berson. “He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew and we’re excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ.”

Drew Kaliski is the producer of The NFL Today and Bob Matina serves as director. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. Tyler Hale is Senior Vice President, Studio Production, CBS Sports.

