BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from five-star quarterback

As commitments go, this is a pretty big one. Ohio State has received a verbal pledge from five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Raiola is from Chandler, Arizona, and chose the Buckeyes over other programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon. The highly coveted prospect is the first commitment for Ryan Day in the 2024 class.

Getting a quarterback of this caliber early on should help lure in other highly touted recruits. In fact, Raiola has wasted no time connecting with other OSU targets via Twitter inviting them to join Buckeye Nation.

Raiola is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in 2024 and the No. 8 overall player according to 247Sports composite rankings.

As of now, Ohio State does not have a quarterback committed in the 2023 class. Even if Ryan Day doesn’t get a top-rated signal-caller in this class, the QB room looks stacked for years to come.

This will most likely be C.J. Stroud’s final season in scarlet and gray setting up a battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for next year. Both McCord and Brown are five-star prospects as well. Raiola could challenge for the starting spot when he arrives on campus, but it would be hard to see second and third-year guys getting passed. Either way, Raiola’s commitment puts the Buckeyes in very good position and the future continues to look bright under Day’s leadership.

