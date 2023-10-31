A bonus made Indiana Fever's Erica Wheeler highest-paid WNBA player, allows her time off

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a long time, Erica Wheeler can relax.

The Indiana Fever point guard is not playing a full season overseas this winter — the 32-year-old cemented her commitment to taking a break from professional basketball when the Fever gave her a $40,000 time-off bonus, which prevents her from leaving the country for more than 90 days.

“The body does feel way better versus the season, when things kind of flare up,” Wheeler said. “Playing 40 games is different. I will say my body does feel good, but the brain is constantly going. I'm gonna definitely take some downtime at some point, but as of right now, I look forward to just being able to tap into the community as much as I can.”

Wheeler’s bonus also made her the highest-paid player in the WNBA for the 2023 season, according to Spotrac. Her salary came out to a cap hit of $242,154, nearly $10,000 more than Arike Ogunbowale, the second-highest paid player at $234,936.

The next highest-paid Fever player in 2023, was Kelsey Mitchell, who came in at 13th on the league list with a $202,000 salary. Mitchell is playing overseas in Spain this offseason with Spar Girona.

But that’s not to say Wheeler hasn’t attracted interest from teams overseas. She said she has turned down over 10 offers from different overseas teams in order to stay in the U.S. and near her fiancée, Danielle Edwards, who is an assistant coach for the SMU women’s basketball team.

Erica Wheeler hosted the first-ever Indianapolis Erica Wheeler Basketball Camp today!



more than 100 middle & high school girls came to Arsenal Technical High School and ran drills, scrimmaged and got some fresh gear. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a9NEefJK0u — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 28, 2023

Wheeler will spend some of her offseason in Dallas while her fiancee is in season, but she didn’t rule out playing some basketball in the U.S., like Athletes Unlimited.

“As of right now. I don't plan on it,” Wheeler said. “I’m just trying to tap into the community, support my fiancée, and also just spending time with my family, getting that time I haven't had the chance to get in the past nine years.”

While Wheeler is resting her body, she’s also taking time to participate in different charitable efforts around the Indianapolis area and the country. She has been hosting a multitude of free camps, including one in her hometown of Miami and one in Indianapolis on Saturday that Fever coach Christie Sides and general manager Lin Dunn attended.

But the most important part of her camps aren’t about basketball.

“I think it’s just knowing that I can go back to my community and be there and be present,” Wheeler said. “Not just shooting for one hour and saying ‘Hey, how are you guys doing?’ sign a couple autographs, answer a couple of questions, and just leave. I’m there from setup to breakdown. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. I'm here to hold camp, encouraging these girls.”

Every kid that comes to her camp will also go home with a free pair of shoes — something she made sure was part of her brand contract with Adidas.

“You have some kids that haven't had a new pair of shoes to my last camp,” Wheeler said. “So for them to pull up for camp this year in order to get a new pair of shoes on me, that warms my heart. That also lets me know I'm helping in that household in a way that you know, I've never thought I'd be able to.”

Wheeler is returning to the Fever in 2024 in the second year of a two-year, $444,308 contract.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fever's Erica Wheeler is highest-paid WNBA player with time-off bonus