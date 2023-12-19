Bodani: After Manny Diaz, Penn State football's defense is in good hands with Tom Allen

James Franklin appears to be getting just want he wants in his new defensive leader — even if Tom Allen's name and former team and most recent results may not show it.

It shouldn't matter that Allen — who Penn State football announced Tuesday as its new coordinator — doesn't carry the same hiring buzz as Manny Diaz did two years ago.

Here's the thing: How much different will Allen's defenses look from Diaz, who just left to become the head coach at Duke?

In all honestly, probably not all that much.

That's because it seems the two men, in terms of style, experience and defensive expertise are comparable in the best of ways. In the simplest, too.

New head coach Tom Allen has his talented Hoosiers more confident. Can they withstand an injury run to upgrade themselves in the Big Ten East, starting Saturday in State College?

They both are defensive leaders who worked their way up to become first-time head coaches in tumultuous circumstances. Both owned success quickly. Both were eventually fired.

And both immediately latched onto Penn State and Franklin to focus on what they were best known for — to become the "head coach" of the defense" — at similar points in their careers. Diaz is 49; Allen is 53.

They are both aggressive, high-pressure defensive play callers, particularly in disguising coverages and ordering blitzes. Allen brings his own particular color to that; a track record of utilizing super-athletic linebackers as pass-rushers, which should fit well into the skillsets of the established Abdul Carter and up-and-coming Tony Rojas.

And so it seems Franklin got what he wanted. Again.

Tracking PSU players: Penn State football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Lions

How Indiana prepared Tom Allen for Penn State football

Allen proved his worth as not only a defensive mind (linebackers coach, Mississippi; coordinator, South Florida), but as a leader and innovator at Indiana. He led a remarkable defensive recovery for the downtrodden Hoosiers, starting as coordinator in 2016, then as head coach/coordinator in 2017-18 when IU was the most improved team nationally in total defense and passing defense.

He led the Hoosiers to their first Florida bowl game in 2019 and earned National Coach of the Year honors in 2020 as IU finished 6-2 overall and second in the Big Ten East Division during the COVID-shortened season.

He proved he could work, even thrive, with less talent and depth, something he won't have to do at Penn State.

Penn State's James Franklin (left) and former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen shake hands following the Nittany Lions' 24-0 victory in Beaver Stadium in 2021. Franklin has repeatedly praised Allen's work over the past seven years. Now the two are joining forces.

Franklin sees that, sees through the expected struggles of keeping Indiana surging in the wicked Big Ten East where Allen's teams were 9-27 the past three seasons.

Still, Franklin praised Allen's work repeatedly before playing each other. Like Diaz, Allen is known as a players' coach, someone his defenders respect and will do everything for.

"He is demanding and has a very high standard that is not demeaning," is how former IU athletic director Fred Glass described Allen in 2016. "He cares about his players, and they care back."

An intro like no other: He's Dairy Queen and Winnie-the-Pooh: Meet new Penn State football leader, Andy Kotelnicki

This is how Franklin did it, in a prepared statement Tuesday: “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career and his experience as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established."

Simply put, Franklin wanted the best fit for defensive style, experience, success and scheme. He needs someone able to make the most of Penn State's unique talent base.

More than anything, he needs things to stay the same, as much as possible. Keeping this top-rated defense attacking, surging and disrupting opponents the way it already is.

Someone who can be like Manny Diaz in his own way.

Even if it is the former head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Why Indiana's Tom Allen is the right fit for Penn State football