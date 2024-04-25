Bobi Klintman: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2003 | 6’10 | 225 lbs | 7’1 WS

Team: Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 21 / Worst rank: NR

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Klintman averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.

Strengths:

* Impressive perimeter shooting, hitting 35.4 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line, showcasing potential as a floor-spacer

* Adequate ball-handling skills and passing ability, capable of distributing the ball in transition and executing jumpers off the dribble

* Smooth dribbler with a tight handle, facilitating his distribution and offensive versatility

* Athleticism stands out, ranking near the top of his class, providing him with the ability to excel in various aspects of the game

* Solid off-ball cutter, utilizing his athleticism and size effectively to create scoring opportunities

* High defensive potential due to his combination of size, athleticism, and intangibles, allowing him to guard multiple positions effectively

Weaknesses:

* Inconsistent shooting at times despite improvements, showing streakiness in his performance

* Raw overall game that requires further development, particularly in terms of feel for the game and skill refinement

* Occasional stiffness in his movements, affecting agility and flexibility on both ends of the floor

* Tendency to avoid physical contact, needing to toughen up defensively and around the rim to compete at a higher level

* Low floor if unable to develop a consistent jumper or specialized skill set, raising concerns about long-term viability in the league

Scotto's draft Notes:

“I liked Klintman last year in the draft,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s a little stiff at times, but he shows promise on his shot. His stiffness reminds me of Bobby Portis a little bit at that size and being able to shoot. He’s got size, and he can operate in the mid-post. He can make some three-point shots.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype