Bobby Portis to command $12-$13 million contract this summer?

It means Bobby Portis and Connaughton will be able to shop their services on the open market, with the Bucks being able to match any offer extended to them. Whether the Bucks will match any offers thrown their way, though, is the big question. Portis was clearly underpaid this season and will receive a hefty raise. Connaughton is also in line for a pay bump. Portis’s salary this season is a paltry $4.37 million — a real bargain for the Bucks. The forward-center started 59 games (he played in 72) while averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. “He’s going to get, I believe, a contract for about $12 million, maybe $13 million a year,’’ an NBA executive said of Portis. “Now, whether that’s for three years or four years, I don’t know.’’ Another NBA official concurred.

Source: Woelfel’s Press Box

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Giannis had a 5-star performance with 44 points, 20 rebounds, 14/30 FG. After Giannis, nothing for the Bucks.

-Holiday 17pts, 7/17 FG

-Matthews 4pts, 2/6 FG

-Portis 4pts, 2/8 FG

-Allen 3pts, 1/7 FG

Giannis needs some help for Game 7. #FearTheDeer

sdna.gr/mpasket/965526… – 10:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

George Hill, Grayson Allen, and Bobby Portis vs Jayson Tatum feels like the series right now. – 9:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Bucks fans live for Bobby Portis. – 9:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo found Bobby Portis in the corner for a 3 there, but his foot was on the line. Only a 2.

But the Bucks’ 6-0 run triggered a timeout from Udoka. Long road ahead to get all the way back. Celtics up, 68-56, with 5:36 left in the third quarter. – 9:21 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The ATO was a Portis postup on Tatum. It did not work. – 9:18 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

These boxout wars between Portis and Smart/Williams are something else – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bobby Portis is starting to give me Cavs Tristan Thompson vibes. That’s a bad thing for Boston. – 8:45 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Bobby Portis didn’t play much in Game 4, especially in the second half. His offensive rebounding has been huge in the two games since. – 8:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That whole mess of a jump ball was because Boston didn’t block out Portis again. – 8:40 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Darn you Bobby Portis!! Back with the specs tonight, btw. – 8:38 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Top rebounders among active rotation players (per 36)

-Steven Adams, 19.8

-JaVale McGee, 16.4

-Bobby Portis, 13.3

-Kevon Looney, 12.8

Starting Loon has to be an option for Warriors in G6 vs Grizzlies. There are ways to offset the spacing issues – 7:49 PM

Bobby Portis @BPortistime

Rise and Grind! Stay locked in! – 10:31 AM

Bobby Portis @BPortistime

Beautiful day in the MKE ☀️ – 6:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams is officially quetionable for tomorrow’s Game 6.

Also, the L2M report was inconsequential, showing only a missed call on a Portis turnover that ended up being a Portis turnover anyway. – 5:36 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Rewatching #BucksCeltics …. Key point in 4th: Jaylen has Portis iso’d and gets a screen. Now it’s a switch and he’s covered by Giannis. Turnover. Sometimes gotta scrap your set and exploit the better matchup. Not give the defense a chance to settle and get its preferred matchup – 1:53 PM

“There has been talk he’ll get that amount ($12-13M),’’ the official said. “I think when he (Portis) signed last summer and took a low salary, they had a verbal agreement in place that he (Portis) would get lot more money and more than two years on his next contract.’’ While those officials agreed on Portis’ projected annual salary, another NBA official contends that figure may be low. “We have him rated as a higher-priced player,’’ he said, referring to his team. “We have him as a $15 million (a year) player.’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / May 15, 2022