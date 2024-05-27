Bobby Okereke once again named Giants’ most underrated player

Back in mid-May, Pro Football Focus compiled a list of each team’s most underrated player. For the New York Giants, they settled on linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Okereke was everything and even more that the Giants might have hoped for when they signed him as a free agent in 2023. Not only did he play a career-high snap total, but his 1,128 snaps over the regular season ranked second among all linebackers. In addition, his 78.9 overall grade ranked 12th among linebackers.

The decision to name Okereke came as a surprise to Giants fans, who are well aware of the veteran’s value. Even in his first season with the team, it was easy to recognize both his skill and impact.

The rest of the football world still seems to be catching up, however.

In a similar list compiled by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, Okereke was once again named the Giants’ most underrated player.

The Colts selected Okereke in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and their defense benefited from his expertise as Okereke got more and more playing time. Still, what Okereke did in his first season with the Giants after signing a four-year, $40 million contract with $21.8 million guaranteed was a bit unexpected. In Wink Martindale’s defense (now run by Shane Bowen), Okereke simply became one of the NFL’s most efficient and effective linebackers. He had three sacks, 20 total pressures, 105 solo tackles, and 56 stops. In coverage, Okereke allowed 35 catches on 46 targets for 301 yards, 276 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 89.1. Okereke became a true tone-setter with the Giants, and that should continue even with a new defensive coordinator.

How Okereke’s game will change under Shane Bowen remains to be seen but it’s safe to assume he’ll rise to the challenge and excel at whatever it is that’s asked of him.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire