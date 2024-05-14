Bobby Okereke named Giants’ most underrated player

The New York Giants finished 6-11 in 2023 and, in reviewing the season, it’s difficult to find many bright spots.

One highlight was the play of inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, a free agent addition who played 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season.

Pro Football Focus recently identified Okereke as the Giants’ most underrated player.

NEW YORK GIANTS: LB Bobby Okereke Okereke was everything and even more that the Giants might have hoped for when they signed him as a free agent in 2023. Not only did he play a career-high snap total, but his 1,128 snaps over the regular season ranked second among all linebackers. In addition, his 78.9 overall grade ranked 12th among linebackers.

Okereke was joined in the middle by second-year pro Micah McFadden in coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense. The tandem stood out and gave the fans some hope that the Giants’ defense could return to prominence.

With Martindale moving on after the season (replaced by Shane Bowen) it remains to be seen if Okereke will carry the same load going forward.

But one thing is certain. General manager Joe Schoen hit big when he signed Okereke to a four-year deal.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire