Bobby Marks suggests a Darius Garland trade package for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest personnel need is an upgrade over either D’Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves in their backcourt. Namely, they need someone who is a legitimate scoring threat and a facilitator, as well as someone who will consistently create pace.

In addition to the impact that type of player would make on his own, he would take plenty of pressure off an aging LeBron James while reducing James’ workload.

To that end, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell have been mentioned as potential targets for Los Angeles. But according to at least one report, if Mitchell doesn’t force his way off of the Cleveland Cavaliers, his backcourt mate Darius Garland could instead ask for a trade.

Bobby Marks, an analyst for ESPN, suggested the Lakers could trade Reaves and forward Rui Hachimura for Garland (h/t The Cold Wire).

"If the Cavaliers do make Garland available, one trade that could make sense would be a package centered around the Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura." – Bobby Marks

Garland will make $36.7 million next season, which could make him a bit too expensive for L.A., especially given his level of production. While he averaged a solid 18.0 points a game in the regular season, that was down from 21.6 a game last season. In addition, his efficiency fell from 46.2% overall and 41.0% from 3-point range last season to 44.6% and 37.1%, respectively, this year.

In this season’s playoffs, Garland’s numbers dipped further — he put up 15.7 points on 42.7% overall and 35.2% from downtown.

However, overall, he is a crafty guard with good handles and smooth offensive skills, and he’s just 24 years of age, which means he’ll be around for a long time after James leaves.

It should be noted that Garland is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents James and Anthony Davis.

