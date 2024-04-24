Bob Welborn Hall of Fame nominee bio

When you think of the NASCAR Convertible Division, you think of Bob Welborn.

In 1956, the “King of Convertibles” found his niche in the newly formed NASCAR Convertible Division. Welborn had reasoned that convertibles were going to take over the sport because the fans could physically see the driver.

In its inaugural season, Welborn would compete in 45 of the 47 events grabbing three wins and the series championship. He would go on to dominate the series for the next two years capturing 15 poles, 14 wins, and becoming the back-to-back-to-back Convertible Division champion.

In 1959, Welborn won the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race held at Daytona International Speedway, the convertible qualifier for the inaugural Daytona 500, earning the race‘s pole position.

In 183 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Welborn captured nine wins and seven poles.

Welborn was named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Bob Welborn bio

Born: May 5, 1928

Died: Aug. 10, 1997

Hometown: Denton, North Carolina

Championships (3)

Convertible — 1983-84