Bob Myers 'poised to walk away' from Warriors, Marc Stein predicts

Why Stein predicts Myers will 'walk away' from Warriors

As Dub Nation anxiously awaits a decision from Bob Myers on his future with Golden State, NBA insider Marc Stein believes he knows what the Warriors general manager will do.

Myers' contract with the Warriors expires June 30, with no news of an extension in sight. Stein predicts Myers will step down from his position in the reporter's latest Substack piece.

"My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it," Stein wrote (h/t Bleacher Report). "I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table.

"As we've covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn't be exiting over money. It's because he wants a break."

While the Warriors reportedly have extended multiple contract offers to Myers over the past calendar year, the San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes reported earlier this month, citing league sources, one offer would make Myers the NBA's highest-paid GM.

But, per Stein, it's not about the money. Even though the offer is expected to surpass $10 million in annual salary, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher reported, citing league personnel, Myers reportedly is "torn" over the decision.

Myers has enjoyed a fairytale tenure with Golden State, joining in 2011 as an assistant GM before being promoted to GM one year later.

His importance to the organization, as the often-credited architect of the Warriors dynasty, is constantly underscored by veterans like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- all four-time NBA champions who have established an enviable winning culture under Myers' leadership.

But could all that really be coming to an end? For now, Myers is the only one who knows what his future holds. And the Warriors certainly hope it includes them.

