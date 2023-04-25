Bob Lilly will present Chuck Howley for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bob Lilly and Chuck Howley both joined the Cowboys in 1961. Lilly arrived as the 13th overall pick in the draft that year and Howley in a trade from the Bears.

Lilly made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, and Howley will join him Aug. 5.

The Cowboys announced Monday that Lilly will present Howley in Canton.

Two of the mainstays of the Doomsday Defense were teammates for 13 seasons.

Howley, the Super Bowl V MVP, remains the only player in Super Bowl history from the losing team to win the game’s MVP honors. He made six Pro Bowls and six times was named All-Pro.

Howley is one of two Cowboys scheduled for induction into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. Edge rusher DeMarcus Ware also will get his bust this summer, with owner Jerry Jones serving as his presenter.

