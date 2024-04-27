Bob Jones, James Clemens baseball sweep first round of Class 7A playoffs

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Bob Jones baseball team started off the Class 7A playoffs in a big way, defeating Sparkman 4-2 and 4-0 on Friday.

The No. 2 ranked Patriots now advance to the Elite 8 for the third straight season.

Huntsville Havoc win game 1 of SPHL President’s Cup, series moves to Peoria

Meanwhile, James Clemens earned 7-6 and 8-6 road wins over Grissom to advance to the next round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.