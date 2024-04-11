Bo Mascoe knows patience and bowl experience will help him compete for playing time with Rutgers

Bo Mascoe made just one appearance last season for Rutgers football, but his performance in that game is a building block for his development this offseason.

A true freshman last season, Mascoe was ineligible for much of the year, but was finally cleared to play in time for Rutgers to take on Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. He had two tackles to help Rutgers to their first postseason win since 2014.

Mascoe is being projected for a bigger role this year in the defense. The experience in the bowl game against Miami certainly showed his potential and upside.

“It was very exciting to play with the guys,” Mascoe told Rutgers Wire last week. “I’m just trying to come in this year, get better, work on my craft. “It was amazing…playing with the guys I was here with, practicing with. I felt good but I’ve definitely got more to work on.”

One of the reasons why Mascoe is going to be able to compete for playing time is the loss of Max Melton from the defense.

A lockdown cornerback, Melton is heading to the NFL draft and is even getting some first-round buzz.

Last year, Mascoe was able to sit and watch Melton at work. It was a good mentorship opportunity for the freshman defensive back.

“Definitely watching him in a game and he also really taught me in the meetings – he was always on me like an older guy, you know?” Mascoe said. “Just always teaching me.”

Mascoe was a three-star recruit out of high school with a strong offer list that included Boston College and Iowa State.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Mascoe is a strong, talented player with good discipline. After all, his father is a football coach in Florida.

Chad Mascoe is an offensive coordinator with Osceola High School (Osceola, Florida).

“Me and my dad – he’s a high school coach. I mean, we don’t really talk too much about football outside of the field,” Bo Mascoe said.. “It’s great, though, that he used to be my coach. I played a little offense (and) he was OC it was kind of fun.”

Growing up in a football family (his brother Chad Mascoe Jr. is a quarterback at Campbell) means that Bo Mascoe knew what he was looking for in a college.

“I picked Rutgers – I loved what they were building here. And I do want to be a part of it,” Bo Mascoe said. “I love the coaches, the coaches, the people around here. I feel like they are alike, I like culture and things and I feel like I have that here.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire