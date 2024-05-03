BMX racers to descend on Roseville for USA BMX Nor-Cal Nationals

(FOX40.COM) — Hundreds of the best BMX riders in nation are competing in Roseville this weekend for a three-day race event.

The USA BMX Nor-Cal Nationals begins Friday and will run through Sunday at Oak Creek BMX, a dirt track at 648 Riverside Avenue in Roseville. The three day-event will feature BMX riders on the professional and amateur levels.

Racers will be divided in different classes from age groups and skill level. The age categories for racers range from preschool-aged children to retirees.

Races begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m., Saturday and 8 a.m. and on Sunday with competitors racing into the evening.

Admission is free, but parking is $15 per day.

“BMX is such an exciting, family-friendly sport that brings so many people together — racers and fans of all ages,” Placer Valley Tourism CEO Kim Summers said in a news release. “We’re honored to have the BMX Nationals in Roseville, which will generate much-appreciated revenue for local businesses and help showcase the diversity of major sports events in Placer Valley.”

