Apr. 19—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School softball team is now 8-2 on the year.

The Jays defeated Thompson 6-0, 19-15 Friday afternoon. Stats were not available when The Jamestown Sun went to press.

Head coach Mike Soulis and the Blue Jays will be in Casselton on Saturday for a pair of non-conference games. Jamestown will face Central Cass at noon and Fargo North at 2 p.m.