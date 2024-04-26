Blue Jays Roundup: Soccer picks up win No. 3 at Rotary Field

Apr. 25—JAMESTOWN — Olivia Sorlie just posted her fifth clean sheet of the season.

The senior goalkeeper for the Blue Jay girls soccer team stopped every one of Dickinson's shots Thursday evening. The Blue Jays took down the Midgets 4-0 to improve to 5-1 and 3-0 at home. Jamestown will be back at Rotary Field on Saturday hosting Williston. The action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Amelia Newman struck first, notching a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from Briella Martin. Four minutes later, Reese Christ took control of the ball and put it past Dickinson to extend her team's lead to two.

Layla Becker and Christ combined for two more goals within the first seven minutes of the second half. Martin was credited with assists on both second-half goals.

Official stats were not available when The Jamestown Sun went to press.

Jamestown 4, Dickinson 0

DHS 0 0 — 0

JHS 2 2 — 4

Scoring

First half

1. JHS, Amelia Newman (Briella Martin), 9th minute; 2. JHS, Reese Christ (unassisted), 13th minute.

Second half

3. JHS, Layla Becker (Martin), 43rd minute; 4. JHS, Christ (Martin), 50th minute.

In the bottom of the seventh, it looked like the Jamestown High School softball team was going to win its 11th game of the year.

But looks can be deceiving.

With two down, Minot's Sydnee Bartsch doubled, driving home Tayler Falcon to force an eighth inning in game No. 1 of the conference doubleheader.

Minot won both games, defeating the Jays 3-2, 9-0 to drop Jamestown's conference record to 6-3-1. Overall, the Blue Jays are 10-5-1.

The Blue Jay seniors produced four of the team's six hits in game No. 1. Addison Graves was 2-for-4 while Torrie Mack and Makenna Nold both ended the game with one hit. Jordan Mikkelson and Maddie Hoff were the final two team members to put a hit on the books.

Nold allowed three runs on six hits and seven walks. She struck out 14 in her 7.2 innings pitched. Maddie Hoff threw the next game and recorded one of the Jays' two hits in the second game.

The Jays' next shot at a win is slated to come on Tuesday against Bismarck Legacy. The doubleheader between the Sabers and Blue Jays starts at 4:30 p.m. at Jamestown's Trapper Field.

Minot 3, Jamestown 2

JHS 100 100 00 — 2 6 0

MIN 000 010 11 — 3 6 0

JHS: Makenna Nold; MIN: Halle Baker; Raegan Terrel (8). W — Terrel; L — Nold.

Highlights: JHS — Nold (7.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 14 K), 1-1; Torrie Mack 1-4, 2B, RBI; Addison Graves 2-4; Jordan Mikkelson 1-4, RBI; Maddie Hoff 1-3.

MIN — Sydnee Bartsch 1-3, RBI, 2B; Ellington Anderson 1-3, RBI; Avery Lunde 1-3; Isabelle Anderson 2-4.

Minot 9, Jamestown 0

JHS 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

MIN 102 231 X — 9 11 0

JHS: Maddie Hoff; MIN: Sydnee Bartsch, Raegan Terrel (5). W — Bartsch; L — Hoff.

Highlights: JHS — Maddie Hoff 1-3, 2B; Torrie Mack 1-3.

MIN — Ellington Anderson 1-1; Falcon 1-3, RBI; Bartsch 1-3, RBI; Halle Baker 1-3, 2 RBI; Isabelle Anderson 3-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Avery Lunde 1-4; Journey Larson 2-3, 2B.