Blue-chip tight end includes Florida among his top-8 choices

The Florida football program is almost always setting up high school recruits for official visits. It may be during the regular season, but most of the time it is during the team’s spring practice sessions that start in March and conclude with the annual spring game.

Now that the Orange and Blue game has come and gone, players are leaving their reviews for the college campuses and football facilities to help narrow down their top selections. Recently, a four-star recruit out of Center Valley, Pennsylvania paid a visit to several top universities, and his recent visit to UF helped the Gators earn a spot among his top eight choices.

High school tight end Andrew Olesh revealed his top choices to 247Sports, stating that selecting a top-eight list will help him go in-depth with what each program has to offer and where he fits best. Among the list are Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

There’s plenty of stiff competition for the Gators to out-recruit, and here’s what Olesh told 247Sports when it comes to the UF football program. He mainly liked the coaching style of Florida tight end coach Russ Callaway.

Recruiting Summary

Olesh is ranked No. 175 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 177 and 9, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire