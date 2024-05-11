Blue-chip in-state 2025 safety locked in for Florida official visit

This summer’s college football official visit schedule kicks off on May 31 as programs around the country roll out the red carpet for some of the top prep prospects in the 2025 cycle. The Florida Gators are among those with a packed roster that continues to grow as the OV season quickly nears.

Four-star safety Antonio Branch Jr. out of Miami (Florida) Northwestern wrapped up a spring official visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the end of last month and is now turning his attention to the summer slate. The Orange and Blue are set to host him in the Swamp on the weekend of June 14.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 172-pound defensive back will also make a stop with the Penn State Nittany Lions on the weekend of May 31 as well as the Louisville Cardinals on the weekend of June 21.

Recruiting Summary

Branch Jr. is rated at three stars and ranked No. 429 overall and No. 36 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at four stars and has him at Nos. 370 and 33, respectively.

Florida leads On3’s recruiting prediction machine’s standing with a 26.2% chance of signing him, followed by Louisville (22.9%), Penn State (19.7%) and Nebraska (16.4%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire