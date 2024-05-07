Blue-chip Peach State safety includes Florida in top schools list

Billy Napier and the Florida football recruiting staff got some good news on Tuesday morning when four-star safety Lagonza Hayward announced his top schools, which included the Gators.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound defensive back out of Lyons (Georgia) Toombs County in the 2025 cycle got his offer from the Orange and Blue back in January, with newly-added DB coach Will Harris at the point. Hayward has since set an official visit date with Napier and Co. for the weekend of June 14 — a spot was occupied by the Alabama Crimson Tide prior but snagged away as his relationship with the program has improved.

Hayward’s other top schools

The Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans and Alabama comprise the remaining members of Hayward’s top schools.

He has three official visit dates set so far, with FSU (May 31), USC (June 7) and the Vols (June 21) currently on his itinerary.

Recruiting Summary

Hayward is ranked No. 97 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 113 and 13, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives Tennessee a 50.1% chance of signing him, followed by Georgia (41.8%), FSU (3.0%) and Florida (1.5%).

