Blue-chip 2023 running back set to visit Florida again

The running back position was a major priority for coach Billy Napier in his transition class. Though he eventually only signed one, he also added another in the transfer portal in Montrell Johnson, who followed him from Louisiana.

As Napier turns his attention to the 2023 class, it seems the position is set to be prioritized once again. Florida has been heavily recruiting Orlando Edgewater prospect Cedric Baxter Jr. He’s already visited Gainesville once back in January, and according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman, he’s set for a return trip on March 18.

Baxter is a four-star recruit and the No. 4 running back (No. 69 overall) on the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound back has offers from many of the nation’s top programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC. He is also set for a trip to Los Angeles to visit with the Trojans on March 5.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has built a solid relationship with Baxter. He held an offer under the previous staff, but Juluke was the coach to re-offer him.

“He brought up my film and told me how much he loved it,” Baxter said of Juluke following last month’s visit. “He said I am versatile. I can run in between the tackles, I can run outside of the tackles. He was telling me about his history of backs he’s coached. It was amazing hanging out with them.”

Florida only currently has one commit in the 2023 class, four-star Sharpsburg, Georgia, athlete Aaron Gates. The class ranks 41st nationally and 12th among SEC teams, so Napier certainly has a bit of work to do.

List

Florida's top 10 recruiting targets in 2023, per On3

