Bleacher Report proposes new trade sending Buddy Hield to Celtics

There are increasingly loud rumbles around the NBA about which teams are interested in making a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, and with that comes a new rendition of intriguing trade scenarios from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale. In it, he has the Boston Celtics landing sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings.

As with all such potential trades imagined by analysts, the devil is in the details. Due to Hield’s lofty $23.1 million salary, Favale notes, Josh Richardson and Juan Hernangomez would likely be part of the package departing Boston for a new home in California with the Kings.

Favale’s logic is sound.

“[Hield] attempts more than nine threes per game and knocks them down at a 38 percent clip, a marriage of volume and efficiency that takes many forms — off the dribble, around screens, in transition, at standstills, the whole nine,” Favale writes.

“The Celtics, meanwhile, rank 22nd in points scored per possession, 18th in half-court efficiency and 24th in three-point accuracy. To say they’d welcome Hield’s flame-throwing and gravity would be the mother of all understatements.”

Hield fills a need, for sure. But, he doesn’t resolve Boston’s biggest problems.

They’re amongst the best in the league at deterring shots at the rim, but Boston is also 27th in opponent accuracy at the rim. So, the rim defense could be better.

Beyond that, Boston is 24th in the NBA in assist percentage. So, most of their scores are unassisted. Hield is not a shot-creator at all. Hield’s ability to hoist triples is great. But, you need players who actually buy into passing the ball in order for that to matter.

The Celtics don’t have an adequate point guard. So, it’s worth wondering how effective Hield could really be for them.

And given his thin asset margin, Brad Stevens can ill-afford a trade that has credible risks.

