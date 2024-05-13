Bleacher Report names 3 realistic free-agent targets for the Panthers

Even after what’s been a very busy offseason, the Carolina Panthers may not be done reconstructing their roster.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department recently ran down every NFL team’s biggest needs coming out of the 2024 draft. And while the Panthers got themselves a steal in the fourth round with University of Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, Robert Tonyan is listed as one of three realistic free-agent targets moving forward:

The Panthers still have questions at tight end, though, and taking a flier on Robert Tonyan Jr. would sense. Tonyan had a couple of productive years with the Green Bay Packers before largely disappearing in the Chicago Bears offense last season. He could provide competition for fourth-round rookie Ja’Tavion Sanders and shouldn’t drain Carolina’s limited remaining cap resources.

Tonyan’s best season for the Packers came in 2020, when he recorded career-highs in receiving yards (586) and touchdowns (11). But 2023—where he amassed just 11 catches for 112 yards and no scores—wouldn’t be nearly as kind.

The Panthers could also use some extra juice off the edge and at the cornerback position. So, veterans Markus Golden and Stephon Gilmore were also noted:

Defensively, the Panthers need to find more pieces to replace the production of Brian Burns, who was traded early in the offseason. Jadeveon Clowney will help, but consistency has never been his biggest asset.

Markus Golden, who produced four sacks with the Steelers last season, is another potential bargain option to consider.

In the trade to acquire Johnson from Pittsburgh, Carolina parted with cornerback Donte Jackson. The Panthers should keep pushing to bring back Stephon Gilmore as a replacement.

Gilmore, who has been connected to Carolina over the last month or so, recently told league insider Josina Anderson that he’s waiting for the right opportunity to find his next landing spot.

