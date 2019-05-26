Blazers' CJ McCollum blasts Skip Bayless for ripping Kawhi Leonard

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum came to the defence of Kawhi Leonard, after he drew criticism from TV personality Skip Bayless after leading the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Television personality and noted San Antonio Spurs fan Skip Bayless has been vocal about his distaste for Kawhi Leonard after he sat out the majority of the 2017-18 season. Bayless has been relentless in his largely unfounded criticism of Leonard and it’s finally getting on the very last nerves of Leonard’s peers.

Leonard steered the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals with a monstrous 27-point, 17-rebound performance on Saturday, eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Bayless continues to label Leonard as a quitter, and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum implored the journalist to find a new lane.

Give it a rest skip. Get some sleep man. Klaw is a monster. Get that hate out your heart https://t.co/IcdJXs2jM4 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 26, 2019

At this point, it may be worth tuning Bayless out entirely and it appears he’ll have a clear rooting interest, as the Raptors look to unseat the Golden State Warriors for league supremacy.

