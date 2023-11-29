Blake Watson, Chandler Martin lead 9 Memphis football players earning 2023 All-AAC honors

Nine Memphis football players were named to All-American Athletic Conference teams on Wednesday.

Running back Blake Watson and linebacker Chandler Martin were named to the first team. Watson, a transfer from Old Dominion, rushed for 1,045 yards this season and carried the Memphis rushing attack. He finished second in the conference in rushing behind Tulane's Makhi Hughes, who was also named to the first team. Watson, a fifth-year senior, rushed for 100-plus yards four times this season and was also a weapon out of the backfield with 463 yards receiving on the season. He led the conference in total touchdowns with 17.

Martin, a transfer from ETSU, led the Tigers with 87 total tackles, including 12 for loss. He came to Memphis after he was a freshman All-American at FCS-level. He finished second in the conference in solo tackles. He also had his first two career interceptions in the final three weeks of the season, both returned for touchdowns against Charlotte.

Quarterback Seth Henigan, wide receiver Roc Taylor, offensive tackle Xavier Hill and defensive end Jaylon Allen were named to the second team. Henigan led the conference with 3,516 passing yards, and Taylor finished with 981 yards receiving to lead the Tigers. Hill started at three positions on the line, and Allen finished with 39 tackles and two sacks.

Center Jacob Likes and safety Simeon Blair were named to the third team. Both started all 12 games and helped anchor their respective sides of the ball. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was named an honorable mention.

Tulane and SMU — who both beat Memphis and will meet in the conference title game on Saturday — each had 17 players named to the all-conference teams. Tulane also had the Offensive Player of the Year (quarterback Michael Pratt), Rookie of the Year (Hughes) and Coach of the Year (Willie Fritz). UTSA linebacker Trey Hughes was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Webster was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

The nine players named to all-conference teams was the highest number for Memphis since the 2019 season, when the Tigers won the conference title and went to the Cotton Bowl.

Memphis (9-3, 6-2 AAC) will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

