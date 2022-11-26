Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards in uniform for Michigan football vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio − Michigan football running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards participated in warmups Saturday before playing Ohio State.

How much they will play, if at all, is unknown.

Corum injured his left knee on a carry late in the first half last week vs. Illinois, returned for one snap at the start of the second half, then did not play again. He has 1,457 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns this season. Corum was favoring his left knee while going through warmups.

Edwards, the Wolverines' No. 2 running back, played two snaps on the first series two weeks ago against Nebraska but sat the rest of the game, and was not in uniform vs. Illinois with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to have his right hand wrapped in some sort of club.

Michigan has relied on its powerful running game all season, and will look to establish the run once again vs. the Buckeyes, one year after dominating up front as Hassan Haskins ran for five touchdowns in a 42-27 win at Michigan Stadium.

"I think in a game like this, winning the line of scrimmage, winning rushing totals is always a huge factor in the game for us," Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes said earlier this week. "(Corum) is a great player but I think everyone else is just going to step up with him out and I think we're up for the challenge."

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker is also in uniform. He went through blocking and pass-catching drills with the rest of the position group. The senior, who has not played since he was injured Nov. 5 at Rutgers, was in uniform against Illinois but did not play.

Defensive end Mike Morris is also in uniform for the second consecutive week. The team's sack leader dressed for the home finale against Illinois but did not play. He sustained what appeared to be a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of Michigan's game against Nebraska.

A.J. Henning, the Wolverines' return specialist, is back in uniform after missing last week's game against Illinois. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell filled in and had a key return in the fourth quarter to set up a late score in the 19-17 comeback victory.

The final starter who missed last week's game, guard Trevor Keegan, is also in uniform. Keegan has missed the past two games, and missed three game earlier this season.

The Buckeyes are without running back TreVeyon Henderson, but will have their other top running back, Miyan Williams.

Ohio State is now a 9½-point favorite at Ohio Stadium, with the winner advancing to next Saturday's Big Ten championship game and the loser awaiting the College Football Playoff rankings next Sunday.

