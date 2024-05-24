Blackhawks move up in first round of 2024 NHL Draft after five-pick trade with Islanders

Blackhawks move up in first round of 2024 NHL Draft after five-pick trade with Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks have moved up in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft after completing a five-pick trade with the New York Islanders on Friday.

The Blackhawks acquired picks No. 18 and No. 50 overall from the Islanders in exchange for picks No. 20, No. 54 and No. 61.

The Blackhawks previously had five picks in the second and third rounds combined, and they used their extra draft capital to move up from No. 20 to No. 18 and from No. 54 to No. 50. They jumped up two spots in the first round and four spots in the second round.

The Blackhawks have eight draft picks total in 2024, which includes the No. 2 overall selection. Six of the eight picks are in the first three rounds.

