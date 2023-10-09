Blackhawks finalize Opening Night roster for 2023-24 season
The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.
Here's what the main roster looks like:
Forwards (14):
Defensemen (7):
Goaltenders (2):
Arvid Söderblom
Injured reserve (1):
Philipp Kurashev (left wrist, retroactive to Sept. 28)
Non-roster designation (3):
Colin Blackwell (lower body)
Colton Dach (right ankle)
Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon)
Sam Savoie (right femur)
The Blackhawks kick off the season on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the first of a five-game road trip to open the campaign.
