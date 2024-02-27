Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as kick-off delayed at Ewood Park

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.

But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.

Follow live updates from Blackburn vs Newcastle in tonight’s live blog below - while you can get the latest FA Cup odds and tips, here.

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Blackburn host Newcastle in FA Cup fifth-round clash, with kick-off now 8pm

Kick-off delayed by 15 minutes

Newcastle can save season with ‘special’ FA Cup run, says Eddie Howe

Blackburn XI: Pears, Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton, Brittain, Buckley, Moran, Chrisene, Szmodics, Dolan, Gallagher

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Blackburn Rovers FC - Newcastle United FC

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

There has been a delay of kick-off tonight due to fans being unable to get into the ground at Ewood Park.

The FA Cup tie will now begin at 8pm.

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been among the goals so far in the FA Cup.

Rovers beat League One’s Cambridge United 5-2 before knocking out League Two’s Wrexham with a 4-1 win.

Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far during Blackburn’s run.

Now he and they take on Premier League opposition...

(Getty Images)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Newcastle have won both matches in the FA Cup away from home so far, and are going for a third tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated rivals Sunderland before knocking out Fulham at Craven Cottage.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe on the importance of the injured Joelinton, who has been missing for the majority of Newcastle’s poor form:

We’ve missed Joe’s qualities, especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against.

“We’re very lucky to have a midfielder that’s as big as he is and as competitive as he is and whenever you lose those qualities, you notice when they’re not there.

“He’s a very unusual midfielder, really, a prototype. You don’t get many like him and it’s certainly been missed, what he can bring.”

Newcastle will be without Joelinton for a prolonged spell (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

19:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe makes five changes for tonight’s FA Cup trip to Blackburn. Martin Dubravka has recovered from illness and replaces Loris Karius, while Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Jacob Muphy also come in.

Making way are Sven Botman, Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron.

Blackburn make two changes with the injured Sondre Tronstad and Ryan Hedges missing out, and Ben Chrisene and Andrew Moran coming in.

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Blackburn XI:

🔢 Team news!



2⃣ changes.

✅ Ben Chrisene & Andrew Moran start.

🤕 Sondre Tronstad (ankle) & Ryan Hedges (groin) miss out.

🌹 Our youngest-ever appearance maker Rory Finneran makes the bench.#ROVvNEW | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w9uCO6DjZr — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 27, 2024

Newcastle XI:

HOWAY THE LADS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/wD1SSTig48 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2024

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll have team news in the next 10 minutes or so!

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn manager John Eustace says his side have a “responsibility to the fans” to perform in the FA Cup given the side’s history in the competition.

Rovers are struggling in the Championship and find themselves in a relegation battle after a slump in form, but Eustace said:

“Blackburn Rovers have won the cup six times and it’s a competition we want to take very seriously. It’s another game where we could showcase ourselves and see where it takes us. It’s a really exciting game, great for the fans and the players to be up against some of the top players in Europe.

“There’s no pressure on us, so we want to go out and express ourselves and see where it takes us. Performances are improving since we came in, and we’re on a good run at the moment, playing some good stuff.”

(Getty Images)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Howe accepted Newcastle were not good enough in their 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday night.

Newcastle have now conceded 23 goals in their last eight league games and Howe admitted it was a “concern”.

“Of course, we are working on things behind the scenes, but that probably was not evident in today’s performance.

“It is a combination of things, we didn’t do well from corners, knew how good they are in those situations and the third goal as well.

“We were the dominant team and we’d have been right back in the game if we’d got that goal, so difficult moments defensively.

“I don’t think we truly got going in the first half, they put us under pressure, I thought that would be just the start of the game, but at no stage did we really come out of that moment.

“We did not compete well enough which is not like us. It is something to learn from.”

(Getty Images)

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “We are still in the throes of deciding where this season ends up. Nothing is decided for or against us.

“I definitely want to squash that feeling that we are feeling sorry for ourselves because that has negative connotations. We need the players excited and ambitious, thinking brightly about the future.

“This season can still be very special for us, but we have to make it happen.”

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle tips: FA Cup predictions, betting odds & free bets

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Blackburn: 19/4

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 1/2

Prediction

Blackburn 1-3 Newcastle

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento; Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck are unavailable for the hosts, with Ryan Hedges also a doubt after limping off against Norwich on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far.

Newcastle were able to welcome back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock against Arsenal. Martin Dubravka could return after illness, but Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out.

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27 February.

How can I watch it?

Blackburn vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome.

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.

But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.

Follow live updates from Blackburn vs Newcastle in tonight’s live blog - while you can get the latest FA Cup odds and tips, here.