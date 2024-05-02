Blackburn could 'celebrate' survival - Eustace

John Eustace has won two and drawn eight of his 15 league games in charge [Rex]

Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace says that securing their status in the Championship for next season would be a cause to celebrate.

They head to champions Leicester City on the final day on Saturday still not mathematically safe from relegation.

A Rovers defeat, coupled with Sheffield Wednesday avoiding defeat and Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City both winning, would send the Lancashire club down to League One for the first time since 2017-18.

"We've got one more game to keep fighting and hopefully at the end, we can all celebrate together," said Eustace.

He arrived at Ewood Park in February after Jon Dahl Tomasson left the club with Rovers 18th in the table.

Eustace has made Blackburn harder to beat, with eight draws in his 15 league games in charge, but just two wins means they still have work to do.

Rovers have not been in the bottom three at any point this season, yet they remain in a tricky position despite already having 50 points.

However, the former Birmingham boss believes avoiding the drop would be a good achievement.

"It will be a cause for celebration," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We came in three months ago, the place was very low on confidence, we'd had a lot of defeats in a row.

"We've turned things around, we've been as positive as we can and you can see the fight and the togetherness is there with the players and the fans."

There will be a party atmosphere at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (12:30 BST), with the Foxes set to be presented with the Championship trophy.

But Eustace is urging his players to be inspired by the big stage.

"It's in our own hands," he added.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to go to the champions, put on a strong, united performance and get a really positive result."