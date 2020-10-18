Former Black Iowa players demand $20 million, Kirk Ferentz’s job after alleged racial issues

Several former Black Iowa football players sent a letter to the university earlier this month demanding $20 million and that longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta be fired over allegations of racial discrimination during their time with the program, according to The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow.

The eight former players, per the report, sent the 21-page letter to the school on Oct. 5. They are being represented by a civil rights attorney in Tulsa, and have threatened a lawsuit against the school if their demands aren’t met by Monday.

Dozens of former Iowa players have spoken out in recent months about their experiences playing for Ferentz in Iowa City, many of whom said they felt they were treated unfairly and were unable to be themselves on Ferentz’s teams because they were Black.

Many complaints were directed toward strength coach Chris Doyle, too, who was put on administrative leave and later reached a separation agreement with the school. Ferentz admitted he had a “blind spot” in his program, and that an advisory committee would be formed to help improve the culture within the program. Reports, however, alleged that Ferentz was briefed on racial issues within his program more than a year before the complaints surfaced.

Eight Black players demand $20 million, firings

Eight former players signed on to the letter, including defensive back Maurice Flemming, receiver Andre Harris, running back Marcel Joly, receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley, linebacker Aaron Mends, running back Jonathan Parker, linebacker Reggie Spearman and running back Akrum Wadley.

Among the demands for the three firings and $20 million in compensation, the players demanded the creation of a permanent Black male senior administrator within the athletic department, mandatory anti-racist training for staff members, a board of advisers with Black players and anti-racist professionals to oversee the program and tuition waivers for any Black athlete who didn’t graduate, according to The Des Moines Register.

Iowa president Bruce Harreld, who announced his plans to retire early this month, responded to the players in a statement on Sunday and rejected their demands.

"We appreciate some former athletes sharing insights on their experience while at the University of Iowa,” Harreld said, via The Des Moines Register. “Many of their concerns have been reviewed and addressed. And to be clear, any student-athlete that has left the university and did not obtain their degree is welcome to return, and we are here to support them. "There are several demands outlined in the letter, and we are proud of the efforts made to date. We have a path forward that includes ideas and recommendations from many current and former students aimed at making the University of Iowa a more inclusive and better place to learn, grow and compete as an athlete. However, the university rejects the demands for money and personnel changes."

Ferentz has been with the Hawkeyes since 1999, and is the longest-tenured coach in college football. He has compiled a 162-104 overall record, and has only failed to lead the team to a bowl game in four of his 21 seasons in Iowa City.

