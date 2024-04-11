Black Hills blows out Shelton

Apr. 10—Box Score

At Black Hills

WOLVES 11, HIGHCLIMBERS 0 (5 inn.)

Shelton 000 00 — 0

Black Hills 018 02 — 11

BH Pitching — Goheen 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K Highlights — Goheen 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R; Malone 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 R; McMahon 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

The Black Hills softball team took it to Shelton on Wednesday, topping the Highclimbers 11-0 in five innings.

The Wolves (3-3, 1-3 2A EvCo) got on the board with a run in the second, and they blew the game open with an eight-spot in the third.

Ella Goheen allowed just one hit in five shutout innings while striking out 10, and she also drilled a two-run home run,

Kiley McMahon and Madi Malone each tallied three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

The Wolves are back home on Friday, when they'll host Steilacoom in a non-league matchup.